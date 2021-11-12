Hospital waste, not masks, are plastic scourge of pandemic, study finds: Study

The disposable face mask has become the poster child for COVID-19-related waste since the start of the pandemic, showing up on beaches and in waterways all over the world. Hong Kong is no exception. Just a few weeks after the first cases hit the city, face masks started appearing in the ocean and washing onto beaches, says Gary Stokes of Hong Kong-based NGO OceansAsia. “You can go down into the main bit of Hong Kong Harbor, be waiting for a ferry or looking over the promenade, and you’ll just see them floating past,” Stokes told Mongabay in a phone interview. “Then you can go all the way out to … the Soko Islands, which is remote and … away from everybody, and you still find them there.” But discarded face masks are only the most noticeable form of pandemic-related plastic waste impacting the marine environment. A new study published this week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) found that pandemic-related hospital waste — plastic sheets, bottles, syringes and gloves — posed a far greater threat than the 1.56 billion face masks estimated to have already made their way into the oceans. Gary Stokes of OceansAsia holding up an array of discarded face masks found on a Hong Kong beach. Image by OceansAsia. The study used modeling to find that 193 countries produced more than 8 million metric tons of pandemic-related plastic waste since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. About 26,000 tons of this waste is said to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay