How green was the COP26 climate summit?

If you are going to host a world summit on climate change then it really should attempt to be green as possible.
The UK government says it is committed to making the event “carbon neutral” but a new report suggests its emissions will be more than double those from the previous summit in Madrid.
According to an initial assessment report for the UK government the carbon emissions for COP26 are expected to reach the equivalent of 102,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide.
That is similar to the annual emissions from about 10,000 UK households.
The figure for COP26 is double the emissions from the last climate summit in Madrid in 2019.
Some of that could be down to the size of this summit.
The UK government says that, despite the Covid pandemic, the Glasgow COP attracted more than 39,000 participants as opposed to 27,000 in Madrid in 2019.
According to the report, about 60% of the COP26 emissions are estimated to have come from international flights.
In order to avoid emissions from flights, attendees were urged to travel by land where possible.
However many world leaders flew in by private jet, plus there were cargo aircraft which carried helicopters and vehicles for motorcades.
