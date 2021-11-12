New study helps cattle ranchers monitor ecological impact on U.S. rangelands

Cattle ranchers in the U.S. will soon have a systematic way of measuring the ecological impact that their industry has on rangeland ecosystems across the country. A new study published in Rangeland Ecology & Management lays out a list of the most important factors for ensuring the sustainability of livestock grazing — something that, until now, has been difficult to come by. In recent years, ranchers have expressed confusion about the benefits of ecological regulatory programs, as well as which ones to participate in. The industry as a whole, the study said, has been struggling to access consistent information that can be collected and applied at different parts of the supply chain. “There’s increasing interest and effort among multiple beef supply chain players to measure and track sustainability at the ranch level, but there’s currently a lack of uniform measurements,” said author Patrick Lendrum of WWF’s Northern Great Plains program. Rangelands account for about 312 million hectares (770 million acres) of U.S. territory, more than 160 million hectares (400 million acres) of which are privately owned, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The industry relies on rangelands to produce around 12 million kilograms (27 billion pounds) of beef annually, one of the main contributors of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. But rangelands also represent important grassland, savanna, desert and tundra ecosystems that play host to a wide range of biodiversity. Cattle are known to graze on land that also includes populations of elk (Cervus canadensis), trees and shrubs like the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

