What is COP26 and what is being agreed at Glasgow climate conference?

The UK is hosting the COP26 summit in Glasgow – aimed at bringing climate change under control.
A number of pledges have already been made, which could change our everyday lives.
The world is warming because of emissions from fossil fuels used by humans, like coal, oil and gas.
Extreme weather events linked to climate change – including heatwaves, floods and forest fires – are intensifying. The past decade was the warmest on record and governments agree urgent collective action is needed.
For COP26, 200 countries have been asked for their plans to cut emissions by 2030. COP stands for “Conference of the Parties”, and this is the 26th annual summit.
Under the Paris Agreement of 2015, countries were asked to make changes to keep global warming “well below” 2C – and to try to aim for 1.5C – in order to prevent a climate catastrophe.
The goal is to keep cutting emissions until they reach net zero in 2050.
A draft COP26 text has now been released, which it’s hoped will form the basis of an agreement at the end of the conference, signed by all the countries attending.
What is the announcement?
The latest draft asks countries to reveal their plans to massively reduce greenhouse gas emissions at a much faster speed than previously, and also asks developed nations to provide at least double the amount of adaptation finance
