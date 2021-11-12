Work starts on new sanctuary for captive breeding of Sumatran rhinos

JAKARTA — Conservation officials in Indonesia have broken ground on a new sanctuary for Sumatran rhinos, part of ongoing efforts to breed the critically endangered species in captivity and stave off its extinction. The groundbreaking for the facility took place on Nov. 11 inside the Leuser Ecosystem in East Aceh district, in Aceh province at the northern tip of Sumatra. The new facility, the third in the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary (SRS) network, is one of Indonesia’s top strategies to help prevent the Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) from going extinct in the wild. It is geared in particular toward the subpopulation found in the Leuser Ecosystem. The first SRS is in Way Kambas National Park in southern Sumatra, and the second in eastern Indonesian Borneo. “The groundbreaking of the sanctuary is the beginning of a new momentum and our hope is that the construction process will go smoothly so it will be in line with our planned strategy of rescuing the rhinos,” Dedi Yansyah, program coordinator at the nonprofit Leuser Conservation Forum (FKL), told Mongabay in a phone interview on Nov. 12. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in the Leuser Ecosystem. Image courtesy of the Leuser Conservation Forum (FKL). The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in the Leuser Ecosystem. Image courtesy of the Leuser Conservation Forum (FKL). The SRS in Leuser will span about 130 hectares (320 acres) of an ecosystem that’s also the only place on Earth that’s home to rhinos, tigers, orangutans…This article was originally published on Mongabay

