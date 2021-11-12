You can move an elephant to the jungle, but it won’t stay there, study says

In 2012, researchers in Sri Lanka tracked the movements of a dozen “problem elephants” that had been translocated into protected areas due to conflict with humans. Their findings were worrying: rather than staying put in their new primary forest home, the translocated elephants strayed from their release sites, ultimately causing greater strife over a wider area than before. Four ventured into human settlements, where they damaged property and killed people; after eight months, five of the elephants had been killed. The researchers concluded that such translocations help neither elephants nor people — they simply push the problem elsewhere. Yet the technique is still commonly practiced throughout the range of Asian elephants (Elephas maximus). In Peninsular Malaysia alone, experts estimate that some 600 elephants, roughly 40% of the current population, have been translocated since 1974. Conflicts usually occur on the periphery of forests, where the canopy gives way to open vegetation of grasses and pioneer plants that are the elephants’ preferred fodder. The relentless expansion of plantations and agriculture into this zone is forcing people and elephants into closer contact. As a result, elephants have been known to raid crops, damage property and retaliate to hostile human interactions, leading to injuries and death on both sides. Today, human-elephant conflict is the leading threat to Asian elephants. With our demands for natural resources pushing development ever deeper into elephant habitat, conflicts are set to intensify, say experts. Therefore, getting mitigation strategies right is vital to the species’ long-term survival. A study published…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay