COP26 agrees new global climate deal

If global temperatures rise by more than 1.5C, scientists say the Earth is likely to experience severe effects such as millions more people being exposed to extreme heat.

The key achievements in the agreement are: the inclusion of the commitment to phase down coal, re-visiting emissions-cutting plans on a more regular basis, and increased financial help for developing countries.

But developing nations were unhappy about the lack of progress on what’s known as “loss and damage”, the idea that richer countries should compensate poorer ones for climate change effects they Read the full article