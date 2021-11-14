COP26: Climate deal sounds the death knell for coal power – PM

During a Downing Street news conference, Mr Johnson said:

“We can lobby, we can cajole, we can encourage, but we cannot force sovereign nations to do what they do not wish to do””For all our disagreements, the world is undeniably heading in the right direction”The “tipping point has been reached in people’s attitudes” – with leaders “galvanised and propelled by their electorates”But “the fatal mistake now would be to think that we in any way cracked this thing”