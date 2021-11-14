COP26: Climate deal sounds the death knell for coal power – PM

From BBC
Shareclose
This video can not be played
To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.
The Glasgow climate deal is a “game-changing agreement” which sounds “the death knell for coal power”, Boris Johnson says.
Although countries only agreed to “phase down” rather than “phase out” coal, the prime minister said this was a fantastic achievement.
The wording change was made after a late intervention by China and India.
But it remains the first time plans to reduce coal have been mentioned in such a climate deal.
The agreement was reached after the two-week Glasgow COP26 summit went into overtime on Saturday.
Critics have said the deal does not go far enough and will not meet the key summit goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C by the end of the century.
Scientists say this would limit the worst impacts of climate change.
During a Downing Street news conference, Mr Johnson said:
Mr Johnson said that despite the achievements of the summit, his reaction was “tinged with disappointment”.
He said there had been a high level of ambition – especially from countries where climate