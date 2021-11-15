Ambitious English rewilding project aims to give 20% of land ‘back to nature’

“Folklore has it that the last great bustard in the U.K. was shot here, where we are standing, in 1832,” says Olly Birkbeck, as he surveys Massingham Heath, a large tract of open land in eastern England. “They’re almost like a small ostrich — crested and rather peculiar looking, flightless. They make an extraordinary clucking noise and they’re just the most gorgeous things you’ve ever seen. They’re rather cumbersome-looking creatures and they used to stalk around here in the hundreds in the old days. I think they were used to decorate ladies’ hats quite a lot as well. “The next project, potentially, is to bring them back.” This may not be wishful thinking. It was clear to the Mongabay reporting team standing with Birkbeck on the heath in mid-September that far-reaching change is underway. As afternoon sunlight penetrated billowing clouds, tall grasses swayed in a gentle breeze. Birkbeck was taken aback by what happened on the heath last spring, change that he attributes to his rewilding project. “Whoosh! It all came to life … this extraordinary sort of alchemy happened,” he recalls. Flowers bloomed in an explosion of color. “Skylarks, stone curlews and turtle doves, all desperately endangered, are proliferating!” The great bustard (Otis tarda). It became locally extinct in the mid-19th century when the bird was overhunted, partly to provide feathers for ladies’ hats. It was recently reintroduced onto Salisbury Plain, a move that Olly Birkbeck hopes to copy in Massingham Marshes. Image by Andrej Chudý via Wikimedia Commons…This article was originally published on Mongabay

