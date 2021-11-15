Countries fail to agree on Antarctic conservation measures for fifth straight year

For the fifth year in a row, a council of nations involved in Antarctic fishing operations have failed to agree on new conservation measures which experts had hoped would protect the Southern Ocean from overfishing, particularly of the keystone krill species. Members of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), the body responsible for Antarctic marine conservation, were not able to agree on new Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in the Weddell Sea, the Antarctic Peninsula and in East Antarctica, the latter of which was first proposed in 2011. “I am very disappointed with how CCAMLR is evolving,” said Rodolfo Werner, senior advisor for the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition. “[Members] are playing with words and not agreeing over and over on conservation measures.” The annual meetings, which normally take place in Hobart, Australia, were held online for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 restrictions. In its 40th year, CCAMLR’s 26 members — 25 countries and the EU — met to convene on matters related to the management and protection of the Southern Ocean. The Antarctic Peninsula is among the fastest warming regions on earth, increasing in temperature by almost 3°C over the last 50 years. Image by Rob Oo via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). Despite 11 days of negotiations, this year’s meetings, which ended in late October, have frustrated both scientists and NGOs urging member countries to address fishing activity in the Antarctic and the climate crisis. “I am saddened that CCAMLR was…This article was originally published on Mongabay

