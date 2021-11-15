Palm oil firm that dried out its land held not liable for fires that followed

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s highest court has upheld a ruling declaring a palm oil company not responsible for fires in its concession, in a verdict that boils down to the company not being liable simply because it had put up “no burning” signs. Environmental experts say the Nov. 8 ruling by the Supreme Court in favor of palm oil company PT Kumai Sentosa (KS) deals a blow to the country’s efforts to punish environmental violators and curb greenhouse gas emissions from land use. A court in Pangkalan Bun district, Central Kalimantan province, had in February found KS not criminally responsible for the fires that razed 2,600 hectares (6,400 acres) of its concession in 2019. The Supreme Court, in hearing an appeal filed by prosecutors, sided with the earlier ruling, saying the company couldn’t be held responsible for the fires because it did not intend for its land to be burned. For starters, it said, KS had erected a sign prohibiting burning. “And then every working [shift], the workers have always been given directions to not burn and to extinguish [fires] whenever they see tinder flaring up,” the panel of judges said. “This proves that KS is very concerned about [the importance of] not burning lands in its palm oil concession. And so it’s very illogical if KS is sued for burning its own lands.” The judges noted that while it was true there were fires on the company’s concession, they originated from neighboring Tanjung Puting National Park. “Therefore, KS’s palm oil…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay