For Kenyan farmers, organic fertilizer bokashi brings the land back to life

KARUNGARU, Kenya — Karungaru village in eastern Kenya’s Tharaka Nithi county is dry — so dry that even the resilient acacia trees have shed their leaves to cope. But amid these arid conditions, Peninah Muthoni is growing amaranth, spinach and other vegetables. Thanks to agroecological techniques, Muthoni and hundreds of other farmers across the county are coaxing fresh vegetables to grow despite the harsh conditions. “Bokashi has already nourished my soils,” she told Mongabay, “so what I need are cover crops to sustain soil moisture in the ground and keep watering the crops occasionally because it rarely rains in this place.” Bokashi fertilizer, made by fermenting organic material to quickly create a nutrient-rich compost, is restoring depleted soils. After attending a workshop run by the Resources Oriented Development Initiative (RODI Kenya) in 2019, Muthoni put the techniques it offered to work in three gardens around her home in Tharaka Nithi. Combining sack gardens, sunken basins, and making bokashi, she is growing enough vegetables not just for her three biological and 11 foster children. She says she even has a surplus for others in need. The fertilizer is a key element of her approach. According to Patrick Gicheru, a leading soil scientist who directs the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) in Embu county, south of Tharaka Nithi, farmers across the country are working with soils that lack important nutrients. Peninah Muthoni’s permaculture kitchen garden is thriving despite arid conditions in Kenya’s Tharaka Nithi County. Image by Isaiah Esipisu for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

