‘Superstitious belief kills pangolins’: Q&A with biologist Elisa Panjang

When Elisa Panjang was 10 years old, playing outside her home in Sandakan, a small town in Malaysian Borneo, she heard a snuffling sound near the forest’s edge. As she walked closer, a small, scaly creature came into her view. Its odd looks and characteristics intrigued her. She didn’t know it then, but it was a Sunda pangolin (Manis javanica), endemic to Southeast Asia. She scoured the books in her school library, desperate to learn more. She couldn’t find much, but her curiosity about the scaly creature led her down the path to a career in conservation. “I dreamed of becoming a scientist, just because of this little pangolin that I saw when I was a child,” says Panjang, today the pangolin conservation officer at Danau Girang Field Centre in Malaysia’s Sabah state and a Ph.D. student at Cardiff University in the U.K. Elisa Panjang is a conservationist from Sabah, Malaysia, who studies pangolin biology. Image courtesy of Elisa Panjang. Today, Panjang spends long days out in hot, humid Malaysian forests to study pangolins. Not a lot is known about wild pangolins due to their cryptic behaviors, so Panjang relies on technology like camera traps, collaring and radio telemetry to monitor pangolin populations. Collaring is no easy task when it comes to pangolins, as they must be attached to their scales. There are eight pangolin species in the world, four found in Asia and four across Africa. Pangolins are said to be the most trafficked animal in the world. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay