Carnivores avoid rush hour by taking to roads at night

Bears, wolves, and other carnivores in Michigan adjust their behavior to avoid active roadways, researchers reported recently in the journal Global Ecology and Conservation. The study is part of the growing field of road ecology, which explores how wildlife responds to human thoroughfares—and what this means for coexisting with carnivores in an increasingly crowded world. A resting gray wolf (Canis lupus). Photo by Gary Kramer, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Some carnivores can thrive in areas with frequent human disturbances and traffic. However, “what kind of carnivore that is within the ecosystem might be different than what you would get in an undisturbed environment,” said lead author Todd Kautz, now a postdoctoral researcher at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY-ESF) in Syracuse. To track the summertime movements of iconic carnivores, the researchers captured and placed GPS collars on 64 black bears (Ursus americanus), 13 bobcats (Lynx rufus), 39 coyotes (Canis latrans), and 39 gray wolves (Canis lupus). The collars recorded precise locations every 15 minutes as animals navigated the landscape. The team also monitored human activities with 300 motion-sensing cameras along roads in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula—a landscape of small towns and sweeping forest wilderness with no major highways. A map of the study area in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Carnivore GPS locations are in black (black bears), yellow (bobcats), blue (coyotes), and red (wolves). Figure reproduced with permission from Kautz et al., Global Ecology and Conservation. All four species used roads more frequently at…This article was originally published on Mongabay

