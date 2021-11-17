Court convenes historic hearing in Indigenous territory on land consent issue

Early on the morning of Nov. 15, five Constitutional Court judges arrived by canoe to the Indigenous Cofan community of Sinangoe in Ecuador’s northern Amazon rainforest, wearing rubber boots and loose clothing to weather the intense jungle heat. This visit marked the first time in the country’s history that judges from the highest court have held a hearing in Indigenous territory, in an attempt to make the judicial system more accessible for those who normally can’t travel to courtrooms in the cities. “I’m very excited because this is something historic, I have never heard of [judges] going to a hearing in a community,” Alexandra Narvaez, a resident of Sinangoe and president of the women’s association Shamecco, told Mongabay before the hearing began. In previous hearings and other procedures in the city, “Only 10 people go, the whole community cannot go. So this hearing, we are all going to talk,” she said. “Our opinion is important.” Sandra Yanis gets her face painted by Elsi, both of whom are Indigenous Kichwa from Pastaza, on the morning of Consitutional Court hearing in Sinangoe, on November 15, 2021. Image courtesy of Kimberley Brown. People wait across the river to be picked up and brought to the community of Sinangoe the morning of the Constitutional Court hearing. Image courtesy of Kimberley Brown. The hearing itself was part of the court’s process to review Ecuador’s free, prior and informed consultation process, or FPIC, using as a basis of analysis Sinangoe’s 2018 lawsuit, when the community sued…This article was originally published on Mongabay

