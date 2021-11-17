IBM claims advance in quantum computing

From BBC
IBM has unveiled an advanced “quantum” processor that is part of an effort to build super-fast computers.
These machines could revolutionise computing, harnessing the strange world of quantum physics to solve problems beyond reach for even the most advanced “classical” ones.
But the hurdles in building practical, largescale versions have kept quantum computers confined to the lab.
The new chip has 127 “qubits”, a major advance on previous IBM processors.
Qubits (quantum bits) are the most basic units of information in a quantum computer.
The company called the new chip “a key milestone on the path towards practical quantum computation”.
But one quantum computing expert said more details were needed to assess whether it represented a significant advance.
Recent years have seen a surge of interest in the machines because of their potential to vastly improve computing power.
They could be used to help develop new materials and medicines or improve aspects of artificial intelligence.
Quantum computers tap into the strange way matter behaves at very small scales.
In classical computers, the unit of information is called a “bit” and can have a value of either one or zero.
But its equivalent in a quantum system – the qubit – can be both one and zero at the same time.
This is the concept of superposition, where something can exist in multiple states at once.
To harness