In Sumatra, a snare trap costs a baby elephant her trunk, then her life

ACEH BESAR, Indonesia — A Sumatran elephant calf has died days after conservation officials in Indonesia amputated half of her trunk due to severe injuries from a suspected snare trap. The female calf had been found alone and severely wounded by locals in Aceh Jaya district, in northern Sumatra, and handed over to the provincial conservation department, or BKSDA. BKSDA head Agus Arianto said the animal had severe wounds to her trunk, which appeared to have been inflicted by a snare trap, essentially a metal wire typically used by poachers to trap bushmeat. Agus said veterinarians decided to amputate half of her trunk as the wounds were believed to be untreatable. “There was no other choice because the wound had been there for a while. If we had let it be, it would have endangered the elephant calf herself,” he said. The elephant calf whose trunk had to be amputated due to severe wounds from a snare trap set by poachers. Image by Junaidi Hanafiah/Mongabay Indonesia. After the amputation, the elephant appeared to show signs of recovery. Caretakers had to help feed her, because she could no longer use her trunk to grab food and feed herself. The calf died on Nov. 16. The BKSDA has ordered a necropsy to determine the cause of death. The department has also called for the end of snare traps, and the protection of the forest and wildlife. Snare traps are common throughout the rainforests of Southeast Asia. Though poachers usually set them to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

