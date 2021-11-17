‘I’ve seen irreversible change but hope too for planet’

From BBC
As he leaves the BBC after decades of reporting, the BBC’s science editor David Shukman reflects on how climate change became our most pressing problem – and how he’s witnessed the natural world itself drastically altering.
His face was flushed and his voice was loud. You’re making it all up about global warming, a man shouted as he approached me. We were in the Royal Society, the UK’s leading scientific academy, and a panel discussion about climate change had just finished. It’s nothing to do with carbon dioxide, he bellowed, before security guards led him away.
Climate change has aroused passionate debate because it raises questions about our lifestyles and modern economies. And in the early days of my reporting, the picture was not as clear as now. The basic physics had long been understood: that adding certain types of gases to the air will trap more heat.
But nearly 20 years ago, the United Nations climate science panel was still cautious, saying it was “likely” not “certain” that human activity was driving up temperatures.
Researchers were gathering more evidence all the time and I witnessed much of their work: in a crevasse in Antarctica where bubbles of air, trapped in the luminous blue ice, held clues about the ancient atmosphere; watching an Oxford professor kneeling in the Kalahari desert to count grains of sand to calculate how far the dunes might spread with global warming; and riding an armoured vehicle through Siberia to research how the permafrost is melting.
And this fieldwork, combined with data from satellites and results