Study evaluates role of rivers in creating the Amazon’s rich biodiversity

Since the first European naturalists arrived in the Amazon Rainforest at the end of the 18th century to catalog its copious natural wonders, one of the most intriguing questions has been what created such rich biodiversity of flora and fauna in the region. The Amazon is home to the greatest concentration of biodiversity on Earth, with 10% of the world's described species inside just 0.5% of the planet's total surface area. Among the scientists drawn to this region was the British naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace, who developed his theory of natural selection around the same time that Charles Darwin was having his own eureka moment in the Galápagos. Wallace explored the Amazon Basin from 1848 to 1852, coming up with the hypothesis that large rivers could serve as natural barriers and influence the geographic distribution and generation of the splendid gamut of living beings in a tropical rainforest — a biome in which a single hectare of land holds as much variety of plant species as all of Europe. When studying primates, Wallace noticed that some species found on one bank of the Negro River, a tributary of the Amazon, were not found on the opposite bank of the same river. He concluded that the immensely broad rivers in the Amazon, some of which can reach widths of 50 kilometers (30 miles) during the rainy season, may have limited the dispersal of animals between riverbanks and blocked genetic flow, the migration of genes between populations.

