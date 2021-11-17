Think that GIF of the smoking chimp is funny? The chimp wasn’t laughing

You might think it’s cute to text a GIF of a chimpanzee in overalls walking a dog, but behind this seemingly adorable image is a grim truth: “Those animals were beaten and abused into submission to act that way,” says Debbie Metzler, associate director of captive animal law enforcement for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). If you have a phone, you’ve probably sent a GIF, a simple animated image file. GIFs are a fun and easy way to communicate via text, and people love them; GIF agency Tenor claims to have more than 300 million monthly users and more than 12 billion image searches per month. But among the GIFs that these popular sites are those of great apes, especially chimpanzees, in unnatural situations. A quick search for “chimp” on GIPHY yields dozens of such GIFs: chimpanzees wearing human clothing, smoking cigars, navigating a speedboat, walking a dog, playing a xylophone, to name a few. “They’re being forced to do that,” says Erika Fleury, program director of the North American Primate Sanctuary Alliance (NAPSA). “What people may think is a chimpanzee smiling is actually a fear grimace.” Jessie Jory, outreach and development coordinator for the Bonobo Conservation Initiative, says these types of images could perpetuate the myth that great apes make good pets, fueling the illegal pet trade and creating orphans. All species and subspecies of great apes are either endangered or critically endangered, and this is in part due to the pet trade. Poachers seize baby…This article was originally published on Mongabay

