Amazon deforestation unexpectedly surges 22% to highest level since 2006

Deforestation in Earth’s largest rainforest surged 22% to the highest level since 2006, according to official data released today by the Brazilian government. Preliminary analysis of satellite data by Brazil’s national space research institute INPE shows that 13,235 square kilometers (5,110 square miles) of rainforest — an area nearly the size the land area of the state of Maryland or the country Montenegro — was cleared in the Brazilian Amazon between August 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021. Last year, 10,851 square kilometers of forest were chopped down. Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, 2006-2021 according to INPE. Data for 2021 is preliminary. The sharp increase came as a surprise: Data from INPE’s near-real-time deforestation alert system had set expectations for a modest year-over-year decline in the rate of forest destruction, though independent monitoring by Imazon, a Brazilian NGO, suggested Brazil’s forest loss would rise substantially. The rise in deforestation was led by the state of Amazonas, where forest clearing jumped by 836 square kilometers, or 55%. It was followed by Mato Grosso (484 square kilometers – 27%), Rondônia (408 square kilometers – 32%), and Pará (358 square kilometers – 7%). Deforestation rose in all nine states that are considered part of the “legal Amazon” as defined by the Brazilian government. Preliminary Amazon deforestation share by state in 2021 according to INPE. Final data is expected in mid-2022. Most deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has occurred over the past 15 years in Pará, but the rate of loss in the state…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay