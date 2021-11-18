Bali’s new highway project sparks concerns about agriculture and conservation areas

BALI, Indonesia — Concerns over a major highway project in Bali are mounting, with a new study revealing how the road would affect the island’s signature farmlands. The idea of building a second toll road on the island, a world-famous tourist destination, was bounced around for years before materializing in August 2020, when the plan entered the first stages of a feasibility study. Since then, the project has come under scrutiny from residents who risk losing their homes to make way for the project and from environmental advocates who warn of damage to agricultural lands and protected conservation areas. In a report released Oct. 31, the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), the country’s biggest green NGO, pinpointed the agricultural areas in danger of being cleared for the project. Walhi contends the road will shatter Bali’s centuries-old irrigation system, known as subak. The system is an integral part of the “cultural landscape of Bali” that UNESCO in 2012 inscribed as a World Heritage Site. The Gilimanuk-Mengwi toll road, scheduled for completion in 2024, will cover roughly 96 kilometers (60 miles) from the port of Gilimanuk on Bali’s western tip to the island’s capital and biggest city, Denpasar, in the south. The estimated cost of the project, to be funded by the private sector, is 19.3 trillion rupiah ($1.35 billion). Once in operation, the road will provide quick access to and from the western ferry port, help reduce traffic congestion during peak hours, and speed car travel from the neighboring island…This article was originally published on Mongabay

