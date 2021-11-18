Young forests can help heal tropical aquatic ecosystems: Study

Scientists have long identified a link between livestock production and deforestation, with reams of research showing the detrimental effect of agricultural activities on natural resources. Little is known, however, about how much these practices impact water microbial communities — the tiny organisms that maintain water quality by cycling nutrients and energy. A new study published in Scientific Reports by researchers from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) focused on just that: the specific impact of different land uses, such as cattle pastures and secondary forests, on bacterial communities in the water column of four streams in central Panama. The findings reveal key insights into nature’s ability to recover from harsh environmental changes, such as land degradation and deforestation, which are largely a consequence of human-related agricultural practices. Reforesting the land, the researchers say, can restore many aspects of water quality, allowing bacterial communities to thrive again, which directly benefits both human health and the environment. Cattle graze along a stream in Colombia. Image by Rhett Butler/Mongabay. “Microbes are the biological engines that transform the world,” Bob Hilderbrand, associate professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, who was not involved in the study, told Mongabay. “They can be particularly important for removing excess nutrients, such as pollutants, and even for breaking down toxic pollutants.” Assessing the ecological conditions of freshwater streams, specifically by identifying microbe distribution and diversity, helps researchers identify the impact of human-related activities on the environment, and can therefore aid governments and policymakers by informing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay