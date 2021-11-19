DNA assessment confirms Gabon as last stronghold of forest elephants

A new study has found that the small nation of Gabon is the “last stronghold” for the critically endangered African forest elephant. Researchers reached this conclusion after conducting a DNA-based population assessment of forest elephants (Loxodonta cyclotis) across Gabon, which involved extracting genetic material from fresh elephant dung. The results, published Nov. 18 in Global Ecology and Conservation, suggest there are more than 95,000 forest elephants present throughout the country, which represents about 60-70% of the species’ global population. “Gabon has definitely experienced some poaching … particularly in the border area with Cameroon in the northeast of the country,” study co-author Emma Stokes, regional director for Central Africa at the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), told Mongabay in a phone interview. “I guess we were quietly confident that the population status of elephants in the rest of the country was reasonably good. But I would say this [survey result] was definitely as good as we could have hoped for.” Researchers from WCS and Gabon’s National Park Agency (ANPN) conducted this survey over a period of three years, collecting dung samples and then analyzing each sample’s DNA. “You get kind of a unique genetic print from that — like a unique fingerprint — from that dung pile,” Stokes said. “And then if you sample lots of dung piles, you start to be able to see differences between those genetic fingerprints and you can identify which are the same individuals and which are different individuals.” In March 2021, the IUCN declared that African forest elephants (Loxodonta…This article was originally published on Mongabay

