DRC environment minister panned for allegedly facilitating illegal concessions

Greenpeace Africa is spearheading calls to investigate the vice president and environment minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ève Bazaiba, over her alleged involvement in a series of illegal forest concessions. Controversial plans to end a 19-year moratorium on industrial logging have been on hold since October, when President Felix Tshisekedi ordered an audit of the DRC’s forest concessions along with a suspension of all “questionable contracts,” following complaints of irregularities. Among the contentious contracts are six so-called conservation concessions given to DRC-registered company Tradelink, which were illegally awarded by Bazaiba’s predecessor, Claude Nyamugabo, in September 2020. Combined, they cover around 1.4 million hectares (3.5 million acres), an area more than half the size of neighboring Rwanda. Minutes from the Oct. 15 session of the Council of Ministers confirm the “illegality of many contracts, including those signed in September 2020.” DRC law limits concessions to a maximum of 500,000 hectares (1.2 million acres) to any single company. President Tshisekedi told his cabinet it was “imperative that these issues can be emptied of their substance.” The ministerial meeting came two weeks before the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, as the DRC was preparing to position itself as a “solutions country” in the global fight against climate change. At the summit, a group of donors including the United Kingdom and the European Union pledged $1.5 billion to protect the Congo Basin, the world’s second-largest rainforest. In what was hailed as a landmark deal, the Central African Forest Initiative (CAFI) also announced…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay