Indonesian official busted over alleged bribe for palm oil permit

PEKANBARU, Riau — Anti-corruption investigators in Indonesia’s palm oil heartland have arrested a local official for allegedly taking bribes from a palm oil company in exchange for extending its business permit. Officers from the KPK, the national anti-graft agency, have charged Andi Putra, the head of Kuantan Singingi district in Riau province, and Sudarso, general manager of palm oil company PT Adimulia Agrolestari, in the case. They allege Andi asked for 2 billion rupiah ($141,000) from Sudarso in exchange for facilitating the extension of Adimulia’s right-to-cultivate permit, or HGU, the last in a series of licenses that oil palm companies must obtain before being allowed to start planting. The company operates 6,485 hectares (16,025 acres) of plantations in Kuantan Singigi, and has since 2019 sought to extend its HGU, which expires in December 2024. One of the requirements for a permit extension is for the company to allocate parts of its concessions to local smallholder farmers, under a scheme known as plasma cultivation. However, Adimulia’s plasma plantations are located in neighboring Kampar district, not Kuantan Singigi. To meet the requirement, Sudarso allegedly asked Andi to approve Adimulia’s plantations in Kampar as eligible for consideration in the extension of the company’s HGU permit. Sudarso allegedly paid a total of 700 million rupiah ($49,200) in September and October this year, in what were supposed to be the first two installments of the total 2 billion rupiah backhander. They allegedly transacted the second installment of the bribe on Oct. 18 at Andi’s house…This article was originally published on Mongabay

