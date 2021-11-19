Report: Orangutans and their habitat in Indonesia need full protection now

JAKARTA — Protecting all remaining orangutans and their forest habitat in Indonesia will provide a bastion for the survival of Asia’s only great ape, wildlife experts say in a new investigative report. The administration of Indonesian President Joko Widodo must implement full protection for orangutans and their intact forest habitats while beefing up law enforcement against poaching and land burning to save the critically endangered animals, according to the report by the U.K.-based Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA). Also identified as important: expediting recognition of Indigenous forests that comprise orangutan habitat. “The Government of Indonesia under President Widodo has made some progress on the drivers of orangutan decline in recent years,” the EIA said in the report, “Orangutan in Crisis,” published Oct. 29. “However, the multitude of threats still facing orangutans daily outlined in this report, and their toll on orangutan populations, demonstrate how much further there is to go.” A Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) with her infant. Image courtesy of Marc Ancrenaz. The EIA’s analysis of commercial concessions on forested land in Indonesia showed that orangutan habitat in Sumatra and Kalimantan (Indonesian Borneo) occurs in millions of hectares of oil palm, pulpwood and logging plots. The recent expiration of a moratorium on new oil palm concessions and the deregulation of environmental protections ushered in by controversial legislation passed last year further exacerbate the risks to orangutan habitat, the report says. “The confluence of threats facing orangutans is nothing short of a crisis,” Taylor Tench, EIA policy analyst, said in a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay