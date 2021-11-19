Study confirms anti-inflammatory property of traditional Samoan remedy

Taking a pill is what gets many people around the world through physical pain or other forms of ill health. Many others took to more traditional plant-based remedies for their benefits. While concoctions using leaf and bark extracts may not be stamped with a pharmaceutical company logo, they may be just as effective at treating some conditions as their lab-manufactured counterparts. Scientists from Samoa, New Zealand and the United States isolated and characterized the active compounds in Psychotria insularum, a small tropical tree whose leaves have been used for centuries in a traditional Samoan remedy called matalafi. They found that chemicals in matalafi have potent anti-inflammatory properties, according to a recent report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). Lead author and native Samoan Seeseei Molimau-Samasoni started the work in 2013 as part of her dissertation, fueled by government efforts to reignite research in Samoan natural products and medicine. Molimau-Samasoni, now a biologist at the Scientific Research Organization of Samoa (SROS), says she was primarily interested in identifying the biomedical basis behind natural Samoan medicines, as well as learning whether there was a link between a remedy’s traditional use and its molecular activity. “We have hundreds and hundreds of medicinal plants recorded in various publications on Samoan traditional medicines,” Molimau-Samasoni says. So she first had to whittle down the list to something manageable. Due to the type of molecular screening system she used in her lab, she focused her research on plants that were used for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

