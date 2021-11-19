Technology and tradition team up to watch over a sacred island’s sea turtles

POILÃO ISLAND, Guinea-Bissau — As night falls, the only lights visible on uninhabited Poilão Island are the nearly full moon and the eerie red glow beaming from a few headlamps. The soft spotlight of a headlamp occasionally falls on a sea turtle and gives the beach scene an other-worldly feel befitting the island’s sacred status. It’s one of a handful of sacred islands dotting the 88-island Bijagós Archipelago off the coast of Guinea-Bissau in West Africa. The turtles dig their nests, shoveling the beach with the same fore flippers they use to maneuver the ocean. The swoosh of flying sand harmonizes with the soft crash of waves to form the soundtrack to hundreds of sea turtles laying their eggs. Besides bridging the aquatic and terrestrial worlds, the turtles’ ancient physiology seems to bridge a time chasm between past and present. They have, after all, been around for 120 million years. “I like the turtles,” says Carlito Sedja, his headlamp lighting a rosy path on the beach. “Its very nature fascinates me — how it lives in water and at the same time on land.” A green sea turtle makes its way back to the Atlantic Ocean after laying eggs on Poilão Island, an important green sea turtle nesting ground in the Bijagós, an 88-island archipelago off the coast of Guinea-Bissau. Image by Ricci Shryock for Mongabay. Carlito Sedja, a turtle monitor from the Bijagós island of Canhabaque. Image by Ricci Shryock for Mongabay. Yet another gap is being bridged on the island…This article was originally published on Mongabay

