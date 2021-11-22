How to ensure the Glasgow forest declaration is a success (commentary)

The Glasgow conference saw a plethora of announcements on forests. The most high-profile of these was the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use, signed by 133 world leaders, who committed to work to halt forest loss and land degradation. History would suggest that such commitments are very easy to make, but much harder to achieve. A similar pledge was made in 2014, under the New York Declaration on Forests, yet forest loss has accelerated in many parts of the world. Note: The figures for the New York Declaration includes only national-level signatories–sub-national jurisdictions that signed independently of national governments are excluded from the charts. Including sub-national jurisdictions pushes the primary forest share from 39% to 55%. However, there are reasons for some optimism that the Glasgow commitments may fair better. One is the broad scope of the commitments – these encompassing finance, land tenure and forest rights for indigenous peoples and local communities, and trade policies – as well as the range of countries that have signed up. Tackling deforestation will require a multi-faceted and international effort. Yet, the scale of the task is huge; nine years is not long to halt forest loss and land degradation. The leaders that have made these commitments will need to confront entrenched economic interests – within their own governments, as well as within the business and investment community, and they will need to find solutions to tackling the urgent issues of poverty and food insecurity that are prevalent in too many…This article was originally published on Mongabay

