Six ways shoebox-sized satellites are trying to change the world

The CubeSat is a small but mighty bit of tech. About the size of a shoebox, the tiny satellites were invented by Professor Bob Twiggs in 1999 as an educational tool for students.
“They couldn’t put very much in it, which was the real challenge. It forced them to quit adding things to their designs,” Bob says, laughing.
Quicker and cheaper to build and launch than conventional satellites, there are now hundreds of CubeSats orbiting Earth, made by universities, start-ups and governments.
Here we look at six exciting projects that are trying to change the world…
The Norwegian government has partnered with the satellite company Planet, to tackle deforestation around the world.
Planet has a constellation of 180 CubeSats continually taking pictures of Earth. Their cameras have a resolution of 3m per pixel and can pick up evidence of logging from space.
“The Norwegian government has paid for data to track deforestation in 64 tropical countries,” Will Marshall, CEO of Planet says.
“We let the forestry ministries in those countries know where deforestation is happening and Norway then does or doesn’t provide funds to them depending on if they uphold an agreement to stop it.”
Earlier this year, a team of students from Italy and Kenya launched the WildtrackCube-Simba. This CubeSat will monitor birds and mammals in Kenya’s National Park.
“We have