Australia declares La Niña weather event has begun

Australia has said a La Niña event has developed for a second consecutive year, meaning there is a greater risk locally of floods and cyclones.
Last time the weather phenomenon contributed to “once in a century” rains battering parts of Australia.
But La Niña can lead to significant weather changes in different parts of the world.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is yet to declare a La Niña but has warned one may re-emerge.
This year’s event could be weaker, according to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (Bom).
“Climate models suggest this La Niña will be short-lived, persisting until the late southern hemisphere summer or early autumn 2022,” it said on Tuesday.
La Niña is described as one of the three phases of the weather occurrence known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). This includes the warm phase called El Niño, the cooler La Niña and a neutral phase.
A La Niña develops when strong winds blow the warm surface waters of the Pacific away from South America and towards Indonesia. In their place, colder waters come up to the surface.
The Bureau has declared that a #LaNiña has developed in the tropical Pacific. Typically during La Niña, there is above average rainfall for eastern, northern and central parts of Australia. pic.twitter.com/4KJeKsVI6A
— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) November 23, 2021
In Australia, La Niña increases the chance of cooler daytime temperatures – reducing the risk of heatwaves and bushfires.
But it