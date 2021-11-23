For world’s rarest gorillas, camera traps prove pivotal for protection

MBE MOUNTAINS, Nigeria — Three hop-like steps and a leap, and suddenly Jacob Osang, an eco-guard with the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), appears to be levitating above the rainforest floor. With nimble-footed ease, he darts across a moss-covered trunk that bridges a rock-strewn gorge like a fractured bone. But if Osang is fazed by the idea that a chunk of rotting cellulose is all that stands between him and a 15-meter (50-foot) drop, he doesn’t show it. “It’s my job!” he grins. Osang calls this part of the forest Natural Bridge, and it’s clear why. The fall of this mega tree, now Osang’s favorite camera-trapping site, has rewired the circuitry of the rainforest. In life, the 40-meter (130-foot) hardwood would have pierced the canopy of Mbe Mountains Community Forest in southeastern Nigeria. For perhaps hundreds of years, its sprawling roots would have been a playground for duikers and porcupines, its gnarled branches a climbing frame for mona and putty-nosed monkeys. In its horizontal days, the fallen sentinel now serves a different purpose: It has become a wildlife walkway, a shortcut across the rugged landscape of the Cross River rainforest. Jacob Osang sets a camera trap in the Mbe Mountains, a stronghold of the critically endangered Cross River gorilla. A future camera-trapping campaign in Mbe Mountains, Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary and Cross River National Park will attempt to update estimates on the size of Nigeria’s gorilla population. Image by Gianluca Cerullo. Osang’s camera trap images, set as part of WCS efforts…This article was originally published on Mongabay

