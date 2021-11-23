In search of Taiwan’s lost clouded leopards, anthropology uncovers more than camera traps (commentary)

Have you heard the Taiwanese Indigenous folklore about the island’s endemic clouded leopard — Lrikulaw — who led two human brothers to a heavenly place 600 years ago? While biologists have searched extensively for the animal in recent years using camera traps and other modern technology, better clues to this elusive and enigmatic creature can be found by searching for information among Taiwan’s Indigenous people. I had a chance to talk to Pastor Kainungan Madalralepe, a respected linguist from Kucapugane Village in Vedai, Pingtung County in southern Taiwan. He explained the term ‘lrikulaw’ to me, emphasizing that the term has two parts: lri- and -kulaw. While the first part lri- indicates a future action, “(someone) is going to (do) something,” -kulaw means the action of “drawing with black-color coal.” Semantically, the pastor said, it means “something gets painted (with coal), which indirectly refers to the coat of the beautiful cat, the Formosan clouded leopard.” The pastor also pointed out that the actual animal in the Lrikulaw legend could be a dog (which are roughly the same size as a clouded leopard), and the name is to glorify its important role as a human companion. For Kucapugane and its satellite villages, it is common knowledge that Lrikulaw means “guardianship, honor, and glory,” as quoted by the chairman of Ngudradrekai Council, Lavuras Abaliwsu. I also read about it before, in many published materials, that Lrikulaw is a cultural symbol for the Ngudradrekai people. Surely, the animal not only represents an endangered (or…This article was originally published on Mongabay

