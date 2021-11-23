Polluting greenhouse gases being sold online and smuggled to UK

From BBC
A BBC investigation has uncovered a black market in highly polluting greenhouse gases being smuggled into the UK from Eastern Europe.
The gases – hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) – are advertised and sold illegally via social media and the BBC found a trader suggesting smuggling them on coaches.
HFCs are widely used in fridges, air conditioning and aerosol sprays.
The EU and UK are limiting their use and want to eventually phase them out in favour of cleaner alternatives.
But older machinery still runs on the most polluting HFCs – which has led to a black market worth millions.
UK law states only registered companies can import, sell or use HFCs; and buyers must show an F-Gas (fluorinated gas) certificate, otherwise no sale would be allowed.
The BBC’s investigation began at the Romania-Ukraine border, where HFCs made in China have been smuggled through in the boots of cars or in lorries.
We found scores of online adverts posted by local traders offering the gases for sale and met one trader, called “George”, who said he could get large quantities of HFCs.
After directing us to a quiet country road near the border crossing, he opened the boot of his car to reveal two canisters containing HFCs.
He offered them for roughly £100 each. They sell on the UK’s illicit market