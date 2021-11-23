Questions over who gets the billions pledged to Indigenous causes at COP26

State, private and philanthropic organizations pledged billions of dollars for Indigenous land tenure and forest management during the COP26 climate summit earlier this month. And while the commitments have been largely welcomed, observers say little of this money is actually destined for organizations and entities led by Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs). The figures have run from a historic $1.7 billion pledge to support Indigenous contributions to the Glasgow Declaration, to a funding project aimed at mobilizing $20 billion per year until 2030 for 250,000 IPLC forest communities worldwide. The climate summit also saw $12 billion pledged by industrialized nations to less-industrialized forest nations and projects that clarify Indigenous land tenure, and $5 billion of private funding, from groups such as the Bezos Earth Fund, to protect 30% of the planet while enhancing Indigenous guardianship of their territories. Drone aerial image captured by Indigenous community in the Xingu basin of the Amazon showing accelerating deforestation. These images could serve as evidence in court cases to prove the infringement of Indigenous rights and environmental law. Image courtesy of Julian Moura-Busquets / People’s Planet Project. These funds were announced during the two-week climate summit announced within a context that is increasingly recognizing the role of IPLCs in protecting forests and meeting climate goals, while realizing affiliated organizations and communities received less than the equivalent 1% of official development climate funds. Forests are thought to absorb one-third of global CO2 emissions per year. In the Brazilian Amazon, research has shown that Indigenous…This article was originally published on Mongabay

