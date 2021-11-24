Universities to combat race bias in research

From BBC
Universities have launched schemes to attract hundreds of ethnic minority students into research.
The initiatives follow claims of institutional racism in academia, particularly affecting black people.
One analysis shows that out of nearly 20,000 PhD positions awarded over three years, 245 were to black students.
The head of the UK research funding body said she was “frustrated” that the skills of so many talented people were going to waste.
Prof Dame Ottoline Leyser, chief executive of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) said diversity was essential if researchers were to tackle some of the world’s most pressing problems.
“As we have seen with the climate change summit in Glasgow, there are huge challenges facing the world. And to solve these problems, you need different people with different ways of thinking and from different backgrounds,” she said.
“‘The current system is just too narrow and it absolutely needs to be opened up.”
UKRI has funded 13 projects to the tune of £8m. These are aimed at encouraging black, Asian and other ethnic minority students to study after their university degrees and to continue their careers in research. Twenty-five universities are involved, many of them working in partnership with NHS trusts, councils and businesses.
Among the projects are: the development of fairer admissions criteria for Oxford and Cambridge University, a project to lay the foundations for increasing the number of black, Asian and minority ethnic female professors and a scheme across the West Midlands to improve university cultures.
The projects vary in approach and