For tradition and nature on the Bijagós Islands, loss of one threatens the other

Quinta Monteiro and her son Nivaldo watch a Nigerian comedy show on TV as they sit in their living room in Guinea-Bissau's capital, Bissau. The sound of cars zooming by can be heard just outside the apartment complex, but a reminder of Monteiro's more rural past hangs above their heads. A skirt in green, yellow, black and red rustles softly in the breeze coming in from the window. The skirt is a ceremonial outfit from the Bijagós, an 88-island archipelago off the coast of Guinea-Bissau that was designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 1996. Monteiro, like her husband, Pedro Gomes, was born and raised on Canhabaque island, one of the 20-odd inhabited islands in the chain. The skirt is worn for a variety of occasions, including coming-of-age ceremonies. Known as difuntu for women, and fanado for men, the ceremonies are rites of passage during which Canhabaquenos learn about traditional medicine, social contracts, and more. Most details of the ceremonies are a closely guarded secret among only the initiated. The forests where they take place are barred to anyone who has not undergone the initiation. "When I was young, I did all the traditions, ceremonies, the difuntu," Monteiro says. "After, I wanted to have more education, to know how to read and write. I came to Bissau [on the mainland] because I wanted to study nursing. Nowadays, young people don't want to stay there [in Canhabaque]. They come to Bissau to study, nursing, education, and more." There is no high school…

