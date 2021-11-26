Meet Magali, the conservation warrior rescuing Peru’s rainforest animals: Video

In the dark, early morning hours, Magali Salinas trails a troop of howler monkeys through the Amazon rainforest. Magali is particularly invested in this troop. She rehabilitated each monkey, brought them together and released them into the wild. Now, she watches and waits. “I care for them as if they were my own children,” Magali Salinas, the founder and director of the wildlife rescue center Amazon Shelter said in the newly released short film Magali by director and producer Nick Werber. “When they are happy, I feel happy. When they are free, healthy and reproducing I am even happier.” Magali has dedicated the past 16 years of her life to rehabilitating and releasing wildlife in the Madre de Dios region of the Peruvian Amazon, an area rife with habitat destruction, illegal logging, illegal mining, and illegal wildlife trade. “This is the frontline of conservation,” Werber told Mongabay. “This is where all the casualties are happening. It’s like the frontline of a battle but the casualties in this case are animals. And she’s the Florence Nightingale.” Werber’s film, Magali, won the audience award at Films for the Forest and was a finalist for a Jackson Wild Media Award, the equivalent to the Oscars of nature films. “I really wanted to show what you can do with whatever small resources you have,” Werber said. “This one person with not much money, not much experience, really, by the force of her own will created this center that has had a lot of influence…It…This article was originally published on Mongabay

