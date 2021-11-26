Papua clan takes first step toward official recognition of land rights

SORONG, Indonesia — An Indigenous clan in Indonesia’s easternmost region of Papua has had its rights to its ancestral lands and forests recognized by the local government, a key step toward acknowledgment at the national level. On Oct. 15, Sorong district head Johny Kamuru issued a decree recognizing the rights of the Gelek Malak Kalawilis Pasa clan members to their lands and forests, which span an area of 3,247 hectares (8,023 acres). The decree is the first of its kind in Sorong, West Papua province, and it pushes the Indigenous clan a step closer to having its rights officially recognized by the central government. By issuing the decree, Johny said, the rights of the Indigenous peoples will be better protected and they will be able to manage their lands and forests to improve their welfare. “Don’t take this rights recognition for granted,” he said. Matias Komegi, a member of the West Papuan People’s Assembly, an official state institution comprising tribal chiefs tasked with arbitration and speaking on behalf of Papuan tribal customs, said he appreciated the Sorong district head’s decision to issue the decree. “Indigenous peoples have to have sovereignty on their own lands,” he said. The LMA, the umbrella organization for Indigenous communities in Sorong, said the decree was a long time coming. “Through this recognition, [Indigenous] peoples will be stronger in protecting their ancestral lands and forests,” said Silas Kalami, the chief of the Indigenous Malamoi peoples under the LMA. “If lands and forests are no longer [there],…This article was originally published on Mongabay

