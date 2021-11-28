More work needed to create green jobs, report says

From BBC
Efforts to create so-called green jobs need to intensify if the UK government is to achieve its target of two million roles by 2030, according to a report.
Jobs linked to the green economy accounted for 1.2% of all advertised roles in the year to July 2021, consultancy PwC said.
That equates to just 124,600 new jobs.
Boosting green job creation is part of the government’s “green industrial revolution” plans.
In November 2020, the government announced £4bn would be spent as part of its plans to create two million green jobs by 2030.
The COP 26 summit held in Glasgow a year later has put the issue into sharp focus again.
But there are concerns that the green jobs transition could pose some risks, as it will have an impact on traditional jobs, especially in polluting industries.
In September, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) warned up to 660,000 jobs could be at risk if the UK fails to reach its net-zero target as quickly as other nations.
The simplest answer is a job that directly contributes to tackling climate change, although many think it should also cover roles that indirectly support that ambition.
Growing sectors where one might find more green jobs being advertised include low-carbon farming, heating without emissions, and wind turbine maintenance.
In its research, PwC said jobs that support the green economy