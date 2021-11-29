Galápagos census looks at impacts on turtles during and after COVID lockdown

It’s six in the morning and the beach is empty. The tide has erased the footprints from the sand, and the surface is a blank slate of white and perfectly smooth sand. On this cloudy morning, the only visitors to Tortuga Bay, one of the most popular beaches on the island of Santa Cruz, are three researchers from the Charles Darwin Foundation. The plan is to fly a drone over the bay to count the sea turtles that are there at this quiet time. Later, when the visitors arrive, they will do the same thing. Their goal is to answer one question: What is the impact of tourism on the turtle populations that feed and rest here? The question arose during the lockdown imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, when wild animals started roaming the empty streets of cities around the world. What happened in the famed Galápagos Islands off Ecuador? Were there also more animals reclaiming the spaces here? Researchers from the Charles Darwin Foundation monitor the number of sea turtles and their locations using a drone. Image by Michelle Carrere. Because movement restrictions prevented fieldwork in remote places where researchers would typically carry out species censuses, the researchers from the Charles Darwin Foundation, together with Galápagos National Park and funded by the National Geographic Society, decided to see what was happening at Tortuga Bay. It’s an easily accessible beach from the nearby town of Puerto Ayora. While the study is still ongoing, the researchers have observed great…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay