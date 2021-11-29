Insects and other invertebrates on tropical islands face challenges as development and tourism expand

From above, the Lhaviyani atoll in the Maldives forms a rough oval, encircling a turquoise stretch of the Indian Ocean speckled with islands. But on the ground, populations of insects, crabs, spiders and other invertebrate species in these tropical havens have probably suffered from growing human intrusion, researchers reported recently in Royal Society Open Science. The team took advantage of the atoll’s mosaic of land uses to examine how different human activities affect their resident invertebrates—insects and other small species without backbones. Their surveys found 48 percent fewer species on average for islands with towns and development than for untouched islands, which the scientists linked to habitat fragmentation. Islands devoted to tourism fared even worse with 66 percent fewer species on average, perhaps from heavy pesticide use to maintain landscaped grounds. Using remote sensing, researchers mapped land and vegetation cover on small islands in the Maldives to investigate connections between different land uses and declines in insects and other invertebrate species. Photo credit: Remote Sensing Solutions GmbH with satellite imagery from Planet Labs Inc. Although they attract many visitors, islands aren’t well studied—especially regarding how local creatures fare among the residents and tourists, said lead author Sebastian Steibl, an ecologist who led the study while at the University of Bayreuth in Germany. These tiny areas represent a mere 2.5 percent of Earth’s surface, yet they are home to about half of the planet’s endangered animal and plant species. “You can make very effective conservation if you protect islands compared to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

