Lack of resolution mechanisms allow palm oil conflicts to fester in Indonesia

JAKARTA — Indonesia has no effective mechanism for resolving its epidemic of land conflicts between rural communities and palm oil companies, according to a new study. Indonesia is the world’s top producer of palm oil, but the industry’s rapid expansion has fueled deforestation and allegations of land grabbing throughout the archipelago nation. The study, produced by Dutch and Indonesian academics in collaboration with six Indonesian NGOs, is billed as the first-ever systematic documentation of a large number of land conflicts in the Southeast Asian country. Researchers analyzed 150 cases in four provinces — Riau, West Sumatra, West Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan — randomly selected from a list of 554 cases they identified by examining media and government reports from the past decade. They interviewed community representatives from each of the 150 cases, in some cases traveling to the affecting villages to meet sources in person. They found that existing channels for addressing conflict between villagers and plantation firms — namely, informal mediation facilitated by local authorities, the courts, and the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil — generally “fail to produce meaningful results for the affected communities.” These mechanisms rarely solved conflicts, and even when they did, the process took nine years on average. In nearly 70% of the studied conflicts, the communities reported that they had not or had barely succeeded in addressing their grievances. These cases had been ongoing for an average of 11 years. “The result of this ineffectiveness of conflict resolution mechanisms is that conflicts drag on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

