New study reveals globe-trotting pedigree of South Asian songbirds

COLOMBO — The rich diversity of bulbuls in South Asia can be traced as far as the Sundaland region of Southeast Asia, in the islands that today make up Indonesia and Malaysia, a new study shows. Bulbuls, the Pycnonotidae family of fruit-eating songbirds, number more than 150 species throughout Asia and Africa, with 24 in South Asia, half of them endemic to the region. Genetic analysis now shows that these South Asian bulbuls trace their origins to Sundaland, coming in several waves of colonization that crossed through mainland Southeast Asia to get to the Indian subcontinent. "When these bulbuls' genetic identities are placed on the global bulbul evolution tree, they fit into different spots suggesting that these species occupied South Asia at different time periods," said Ashish Jha, lead author of the new study and a researcher at the Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species in Hyderabad, India. The red-whiskered bulbul (Pycnonotus jocosus) is a very common bird in India. Image courtesy of Ashish Jha. Jha and his colleagues compared the genetics of the South Asian bulbuls mainly with their Asian cousins to recreate a tree of evolution and map other factors to study their phylogeny, or how they developed over time. Data for some South Asian endemic bulbuls were missing from the existing global phylogeny of bulbuls, so the team used the available genetic data and supplemented it with genetic data of endemic species from India and Sri Lanka.

