Newly released Cambodian activists honored among Front Line Defenders awardees

Earlier this month, six young activists associated with advocacy group Mother Nature Cambodia were released on bail after spending up to 14 months in prison. Although nominally at liberty, their charges of conspiracy, insulting the monarchy, and incitement were upheld and they remain under strict court supervision. This week, their commitment was recognized when Mother Nature Cambodia was named among the awardees in the 2021 Front Line Defenders Award, an accolade for rights defenders who have shown extraordinary resilience and dedication in the face of adversity and intimidation. Mother Nature Cambodia was founded in 2013 to help local communities mobilize against a planned hydropower project in the remote Areng Valley in the Cardamom Mountains. It has grown into a movement spearheaded by youth activists who campaign to expose corruption and environmental abuses, including illegal mining, deforestation and pollution. “We accept this award on behalf of Cambodian people, who are fighting to protect our natural resources and those who have sacrificed their lives, freedom and their own happiness to protect the environment,” said Phuon Keoraksmey at an online press briefing on Nov. 24. Keoraksmey and Ly Chandaravuth, both among the released prisoners, accepted the award on behalf of Mother Nature Cambodia. They described the award as “motivation” for Mother Nature Cambodia to continue its efforts “for environmental protection and for corruption-free development.” A river in the Cardamom Mountains, a biodiverse landscape in southwest Cambodia. Image by Rhett A. Butler for Mongabay Release comes with restrictions The newly released activists include Keoraksmey,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

