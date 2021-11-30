Geneticists have identified new groups of tiger sharks to protect

Tiger sharks sometimes swim thousands of kilometers—far enough to move among oceans. Their flexible diets and adaptable behaviors set them up to be successful jet-setters, zipping around the world and mingling with far-flung members of tiger shark society. But new research shows that tiger sharks from different ocean regions aren’t as chummy with one another as expected. In fact, tiger sharks in the Atlantic and Indo-Pacific basins have diverged into at least two genetically distinct groups, according to a recent report in the Journal of Heredity. Tiger sharks in Mozambique have been recorded traveling thousands of kilometers to the other side of the Indian Ocean, but they are genetically distinct from those in the Atlantic. Photo credit: © Nick Filmalter A team of scientists from the Save Our Seas Foundation’s Shark Research Center at Nova Southeastern University in Dania Beach, Florida, compared the genomes of 242 tiger sharks from 10 locations around the world. The authors, led by marine biologist Andrea Bernard, analyzed small genetic markers scattered throughout the tiger shark genome. Their results exposed many contrasting markers between Atlantic tiger sharks and their Indo-Pacific counterparts. The researchers anticipated some differences based on their preliminary analysis of these sharks in 2016, but they found even more variation than expected. “If this differentiation continues over time, these groups will be on their way to speciation,” said senior author Mahmood Shivji, director of the foundation’s Shark Research Center. “But they’re not there yet, at least in our opinion.” Tiger sharks (Galeocerdo cuvier)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay