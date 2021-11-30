Underfunded but passionate, Native American conservationists call for more support

In the prairies of the Lower Brulé Indian Reservation, the typically knee-high grass extends to the horizon. But in areas home to burrowing mammals, like prairie dogs (Cynomys ludovicianus), the grass shrinks to an inch in height as the animals feed their vigorous appetite. After sunset one September day, wildlife biologist Shaun Grassel drives through these burrow-filled habitats and scans the landscape, using a spotlight that reflects off the eyes of a variety of nocturnal mammals. If the eyes shine back green, they belong to the black-footed ferret (Mustela nigripes), a long-bodied mammal popping aboveground for a late-night prairie dog hunt. These ferrets are likely descendants from those that Grassel helped release during the South Dakota reservation’s reintroduction efforts. Before the reintroductions that started in 2006, the reservation lost all its black-footed ferrets, a federally endangered species once common in the Midwest prairies. Now, based on a fall 2020 survey, their population stands at approximately 25, says Grassel, who studied ferret populations on the reservation during his Ph.D. program. Wildlife biologist, Shaun Grassel, releasing the black-footed ferret (Mustela nigripes) on the Lower Brulé Sioux Tribe’s lands. Image courtesy of Shaun Grassel. Grassel, a member of the Lower Brulé Sioux Tribe, has been a biologist for more than two decades on the reservation where he grew up. As a child, he frequently explored the reservation’s landscape, amassing knowledge of its ecology, and listened to stories his family members shared about the land’s history. “Where I grew up played a big role…This article was originally published on Mongabay

