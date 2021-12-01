Amazon mining threatens dozens of uncontacted Indigenous groups, study shows

Mining interests in the Brazilian Amazon pose an imminent threat to Indigenous groups, a new study shows, causing “incalculable damage” for 43 isolated groups if a bill legalizing mining on Indigenous land is approved. Championed by Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Bill 191/2020 would allow mining companies to dig up Indigenous territories for minerals and other economic interests, violating the Indigenous right to exclusive use of their land and upending the ecosystem services provided by the protected forests. “Indigenous lands with isolated groups are threatened by more than 3600 mining requests to date,” researchers reported Wednesday in the journal Global Environmental Change. “There is no guarantee of a safe coexistence between mining operations and isolated Indigenous peoples.” Relationship between the number of mining requests in indigenous lands and the number of isolated indigenous groups reported in these territories. The red area highlights the region with over 50 mining requests; the blue area highlights the region with 3 or more isolated groups; the purple area shows the region that met both conditions. Indigenous lands falling within the limits of any of these rectangles are labeled. Image courtesy of Villén-Pérez et al. Cross-examining mining requests at the National Mining Agency with reports of uncontacted groups in Indigenous territories in the Amazon, researchers found that 45% of registered mining interests were located in Indigenous territories with isolated groups, totalling an area the size of Iceland. “I can’t say it was a surprise, but I had not realised ten million hectares of Indigenous land was claimed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

