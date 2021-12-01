Cyclist deaths soar on rural roads in England

Between 2018 and 2020, there were 3,115 fatalities on rural roads in England, and 1,880 on urban ones. During the same two-year period, almost 30,000 people were seriously injured on rural roads.

As the temperature drops and the dark takes hold, NFU Mutual has joined forces with British Cycling and the British Horse Society to launch a campaign called Respect Rural Roads. urging those travelling around the countryside to take more care.

They believe that the number of fatalities and serious injuries can be reduced on rural roads if people “respect and understand the needs of all rural road users” and “make safety their priority”. <div data-component="text-block" class="ssrcss-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper Read the full article